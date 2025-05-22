Malappuram: The Central Government has debarred KNR Constructions and its consultancy partner, Highway Engineering Consultancy (HEC), following the collapse of a section of the national highway at Kooriyad, according to a statement by Member of Parliament E T Muhammed Basheer. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) took the action based on a preliminary report into the incident.

"The office of MoRTH has informed that the project consultant company and KNR Construction company, which undertook the contract, have been debarred," Basheer said in a press release. On Wednesday, Basheer had met with Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and urged strict measures against those accountable for the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Malappuram MP said that the concerns of local residents are serious and justified. "I personally conveyed their apprehensions to the minister and detailed the events that took place in Kooriyad. He immediately sought clarification from his officials and assured me that those responsible would be held accountable. Now that action has been taken, our demand is for repairs or full reconstruction under the close supervision of an expert committee," he said.

The Muslim League leader added that the bank account, submitted as the bond for the project, will be put on hold until a final decision on the reconstruction has been made.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP appealed to the ministry not to delay the remaining works along the affected highway stretch. "Steps must be taken to ensure that the remaining construction does not get indefinitely delayed due to this. At the same time, thorough inspections should be carried out in other areas where complaints have been raised, to ensure safety," he said.

KNR Constructions was awarded the construction contract for the highway segment, while consultancy services were provided by HEC. The central government has issued show-cause notices to both companies, seeking detailed explanations before considering their possible blacklisting.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of experts from the National Highways Authority of India, led by Professor G V Rao of IIT Delhi, visited the site on Wednesday. The team is expected to submit a comprehensive report to MoRTH later this week, following their review of relevant construction documents pertaining to the Kooriyad stretch.

The incident occurred on Monday when a portion of the newly constructed highway caved in and collapsed onto the adjacent service road. Several individuals sustained injuries in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment.