Malappuram: Anoos Roshan (23), who was allegedly kidnapped from his home in Kizhakkoth near Koduvally on Saturday, was found on Thursday.

Manorama News reported that the youth travelled to Kondotty in Malappuram in a cab, where he was found by the police.

The Koduvally police had released photographs of three individuals suspected to be involved in the abduction on Wednesday. The suspects have been identified as Shabeer alias Shibu, Jaffer and Niyas.

Roshan, son of Abdul Rasheed M K, was abducted in the presence of his family members. According to relatives, the armed gang attempted to abduct his father. When Roshan intervened, he was pulled into a vehicle and driven away.

Local panchayat member Ashraf V P said that the gang had previously visited the family and issued threats, allegedly over a financial dispute involving Anoos’s elder brother, Ajmal Roshan. Ajmal, who was working in a Gulf country, is currently in India but reportedly has not been in contact with the family for over a month.

Further details are awaited.