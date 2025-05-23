Cheruvathur: Neha hailing from Cheruathur, a nondescript town in Kasragod district, never attended school after class 2. Osteopetrosis, a rare genetic disorder forced to study from home since then. However, challenges did not deter Neha from pursuing her studies over the years and finally clearing the recent plus-two exams with good scores.

Enrolled at Government Higher Secondary School, Kuttamath in Kasaragod district, Neha secured A-plus in five subjects and B-plus in English for Humanities. She had scored A-plus in all subjects in the SSLC exams. Neha had to study from home as the disease severely limited her physical movements.

Her school teachers also visited Neha’s house regularly to guide her. K U Nimitha, a resource teacher at Cheruvathur BRC, came every week to Neha’s house to help her. She also studied in a virtual classroom arranged in her house during the last one month of the plus-two course.

An avid reader, Neha has also showcased her literary acumen and has published three poetry collections – ‘Nehayanam’, ‘Snehamritham’ and ‘Puzhakal Parayunnathu’. Neha’s father, P V Prakasan, is an ex-serviceman and her mother, K Deepa, is a teacher at Government Welfare UP School, Cheruvathur in Kasaragod. The family stays at Puthiya Kandam in Cheruvathur. Neha is now planning to pursue higher studies.