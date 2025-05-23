Kozhikode: A 19-year-old youth was arrested for robbing his grandmother's elder sister in Mathottam near Beypore here on Friday. The police arrested Moozhikkal native Labeeb and have identified his two friends, who are minors, involved in the incident. The police said that the minor boys will be arrested according to the Juvenile Justice Act.

The incident happened last Saturday around 7 pm, when 73-year-old Kunheevi was robbed of her gold jewellery, including bangles and ear studs, by three thieves.

The police suspected her relatives to be the culprits as her eyes were covered before the robbery, and she was unharmed while removing her jewellery. Furthermore, the police noted that the area was densely populated, making it unlikely for someone with no connection to the family to enter the house and commit the crime.

The police focused their investigation on people who had recently visited Kunheevi's house and found that Labeeb had visited her four days before the crime. They said that his visit was to familiarise himself with the surroundings, assess the layout of the house, and take note of the jewellery Kunheevi possessed.

Labeeb had sold the jewellery following the crime. He was arrested by the crime squad under the Feroke ACP and the Beypore police under the Station Inspector Dinesh Koroth.