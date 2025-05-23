Perinthalmanna: The area around the overbridge at Angadipuram on the Kozhikode – Palakkad national highway is witnessing frequent accidents after the road dividers on the four-lane stretch disappeared during the road development work. Currently, dividers don’t practically exist between Angadipuram and Jubilee Junction at Perinthalmanna.

In fact, the dividers here are now on the same level as the road, which was raised during the work. This lets the drivers take their vehicles across the dividers at will to avoid traffic congestion, which in turn causes accidents. Similarly, several vehicles travel along the middle of the road due to the lack of a divider and they end up in mishaps.

ADVERTISEMENT

One such accident took place around 4 pm on Thursday, when a car travelling from Valanchery to Nilambur lost control and rammed into a street light in the middle of the road at Jubilee Junction, Perinthalmanna. The entire front portion of the car was damaged. However, passengers in the vehicle had a lucky escape and none of them suffered injuries.