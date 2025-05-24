The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for five districts on May 25 — Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram — with the rest of the state under an orange alert that day.

Also Read Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala, earliest since 2009

A red alert is also in place for 11 districts on May 26 — Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta. The remaining districts are under an orange alert. These areas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 to 20 cm in 24 hours.

IMD daily weather report on Kerala rain. Photo: Screengrab/IMD

ADVERTISEMENT

Kumarakom in Kottayam recorded a very heavy downpour of 12 cm in the last 24 hours, while Kannur and Kasaragod, currently under red alert, are expected to see similar conditions. Thiruvananthapuram is likely to experience heavy rain and cloudy skies until May 25.

The IMD has forecast widespread rain or thundershowers across the state from May 24 to 27, issuing a heavy rainfall warning for the next seven days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department has also warned of strong surface winds reaching 40–50 kmph occasionally over the state till May 25. Squally weather with winds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, is expected along the coast today and tomorrow. From May 26 to 28, winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely to persist along the Kerala coast.

IMD warning for Kerala ports. Photo: screengrab/IMD report

According to the IMD, the Southwest Monsoon has now advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Mahe, and some parts of coastal Karnataka.