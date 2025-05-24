Kozhikode: A labourer died and his co-worker sustained injuries after an under-construction well collapsed in Azhiyur, near Vadakara, on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Ratheesh (48), a native of Kulathuvayal, Kariyad in Kannur district.

The injured, Venu, a native of Azhiyur, was shifted to the Government District Hospital, Vadakara, following rescue efforts.

The incident took place around 1 pm when the duo was building a wall inside the well. Rescue personnel from Vadakara and Mahe fire and rescue stations rushed to the spot and used five excavators to clear the debris and recover the trapped workers. Venu was rescued first and rushed to the hospital. After a two-and-a-half-hour-long operation, Ratheesh was retrieved from the debris but was declared dead at the Government District Hospital, Vadakara.

“Both were constructing the inner wall of the well when it collapsed from above. The rescue operation was extremely risky, and we had to ensure the safety of our team as well. We used five excavators to remove the debris before locating and retrieving the workers. Unfortunately, Ratheesh was declared dead at the hospital,” said an officer from the Vadakara Fire Station.

The incident took place a day after District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh had announced a temporary ban on all quarry operations, earthworks, mining activities, well construction, and sand extraction. The collector, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority, said the measures are aimed at preventing accidents and ensuring public safety.