Wayanad: The Forest Department had set a second cage trap in Sulthan Bathery on Saturday after frequent leopard attacks were reported from the area. The cage was set near the St Joseph School in Sulthan Bathery, were leopard sightings were reported on Friday.

The visuals of a leopard spotted inside a residential complex on Friday night went viral across social media platforms, sparking fear among local residents. In response, police and forest department officials were deployed in the area to ensure the safety of morning walkers, newspaper distributors, and students attending tuition classes.

Meanwhile, forest department officials were compelled to take action after residents, along with members of both the opposition and the ruling CPM, staged protests on Saturday. South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajith K Raman inspected the school premises, and a cage trap was set up on nearby farmland adjacent to the school.

The DFO said that all possible measures will be taken to capture the animal. "Soon after the reports of leopard sighting went viral, the forest department ensured the presence of staff from Naikkatti, Irulam and Kalloor stations at the locality during night", he said, adding that the forest staff were on guard at the locations till 7 am. "The Rapid Response Team (RRT) from Sulthan Bathery has launched a search operation during the day in the area to locate the animal", he said.

Two days back, the first cage trap was set up at Kottakkunnu in the town, following a petition filed by local resident Paul Mathews in the High Court. Mathews sought intervention after the department allegedly failed to take action against a leopard that had killed five chickens from his household coop. Despite submitting video evidence showing the leopard repeatedly attempting to break into the enclosure, the department did not initially respond, prompting legal action.