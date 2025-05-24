Pricey pet birds swallowing feeding tubes raise the heartbeat of owners and pose a challenge for veterinary surgeons. Recently, in Kozhikode, an eight-month-old blue and gold-tinted Macaw, which costs ₹1.5 lakh, was rescued after it swallowed a two-and-a-half-inch-long feeding tube made of rubber and plastic.

Dr P K Shihabudeen, veterinary surgeon and bird specialist, took out the tube from the bird's crop using artery forceps, under general anaesthesia, saving it from further complications. According to the vet, this has become a recurring issue. "Although this particular case was resolved without major complications, in some cases, if the tube moves deeper into the oesophagus or stomach, surgical intervention may be necessary to retrieve it. Instead of inserting plastic or rubber tubes into the mouth, bird owners should consider using feeding tubes made of stainless steel," he said.

Feeding tube surgically removed from proventriculus(stomach ) of an African grey parrot. Photo: Special arrangement

Many bird owners, especially those caring for young parrots and macaws, use plastic or rubber tubes attached to a syringe to feed them. Feeding tubes are commonly used in avian care for hand-rearing chicks, feeding young, ill, or recovering and supporting birds that refuse to eat on their own. While this method is widely practised, experts warn that these tubes can pose unexpected risks if not handled properly. If immediate treatment is not provided, these cases can be life-threatening as the tubes can obstruct the airway and move deeper into the digestive tract.

Dr Shihabudeen added that he had recently removed a feeding tube from the stomach of an African Grey Parrot and another from the crop of a Sun Conure, both of which required immediate surgical intervention. "The tubes made of steel are available in various sizes to match different bird species and are designed to deliver food directly into the crop, safely and efficiently," added Dr Shihabudeen.