Kochi deep-sea accident: Coast Guard steps up pollution response after cargo ship sinks.

Kochi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has activated full pollution response preparedness after the Kochi-bound Liberia-flagged MSC ELSA 3 vessel sank off the Kerala coast on Sunday, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

ICG aircraft equipped with advanced oil spill detection systems are conducting aerial surveillance, while ICG ship Saksham, carrying pollution response equipment, remains deployed at the site. So far, no oil spill has been reported, the statement added.

The crew members of the sunken vessel. Photo: Special Arrangement

The vessel developed a 26-degree starboard tilt approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi and quickly lost stability, prompting a distress call.

The Indian Coast Guard’s Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) in Kochi launched an immediate coordinated response. A Dornier aircraft was deployed for aerial surveillance and spotted two liferafts carrying survivors. Under global Search and Rescue protocols, Coast Guard patrol ships and nearby merchant vessels, MV Han Yi and MSC Silver 2, were also diverted to the scene.

The cargo fell from the Liberian ship en route to Kochi port. Photo: Special Arrangemnet

By late evening, 21 of the 24 crew members—including nationals from Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, and the Philippines—had been successfully rescued. Three senior crew members remained onboard to support ongoing salvage efforts.

However, the vessel’s condition worsened overnight. On May 25, the MSC ELSA 3 capsized, forcing the remaining crew to abandon ship. They were rescued by the Indian Navy vessel INS Sujata. Authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the vessel’s listing.