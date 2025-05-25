Thiruvananthapuram: Inundated streets and roads, closed tourist centres marked the second day of the arrival of monsoon in Kerala. Northern districts reported heavy rain overnight with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for five districts in the region — Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram — on Sunday. An orange alert has been issued for the rest of the state for the day.

A red alert is also in place for 11 districts on Monday — Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta. The remaining districts are under an orange alert. These areas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 to 20 cm in 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kumarakom in Kottayam recorded a very heavy downpour of 12 cm in the last 24 hours, while Kannur and Kasaragod, currently under red alert, are expected to see similar conditions. Thiruvananthapuram is likely to experience heavy rain and cloudy skies until May 25.

IMD report on Kerala rain. Photo: Screengrab/IMD

The IMD has forecast widespread rain or thundershowers across the state from May 24 to 27, issuing a heavy rainfall warning for the next seven days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department has also warned of strong surface winds reaching 40–50 kmph occasionally over the state till May 25. Squally weather with winds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, is expected along the coast today and tomorrow. From May 26 to 28, winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely to persist along the Kerala coast.

IMD warning for Kerala ports. Photo: screengrab/IMD report

According to the IMD, the Southwest Monsoon has now advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Mahe, and some parts of coastal Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

A well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea off the south Konkan coast intensified into a depression early Saturday. The system was centred at 5.30 am IST over the east-central Arabian Sea and the adjoining south Konkan coast. Over the next three hours, it moved eastward at a speed of 6 kmph and remained positioned near latitude 17.2°N and longitude 73.2°E — approximately 30 km north-northwest of Ratnagiri and 70 km south of Dapoli.

The IMD forecasts that the depression is likely to continue moving eastwards and is expected to cross the south Konkan coast between Ratnagiri and Dapoli by noon today.

A trough associated with the cyclonic circulation linked to the depression extends from the east-central Arabian Sea to south Chhattisgarh. This includes areas across south Madhya Maharashtra, south Marathwada, and north Telangana, and is located between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level.

In addition, the IMD has indicated the possibility of another low-pressure area forming over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27. Meanwhile, strong westerly to northwesterly winds are expected to persist over Kerala and the Lakshadweep region over the next seven days.