Thrikaripur/Kamballur: Heavy rain and strong winds caused widespread damage to the crops and power lines in various parts of Kasaragod. Coconut trees were uprooted at several places. Banana crops also suffered significant damage. A coconut tree fell on the west side of the Udinoor Palace, a protected monument of the Archaeology Department, causing significant damage to the roof and walls of the structure.

Trees fell across the Kollada-Kamballur road due to strong winds and rain. Photo: Special arrangement

Fallen trees destroyed power lines, causing outages in several areas. The heavy rain also caused waterlogging at many places.

A tree that fell in the wind damaged the roof of V P Shibu's house in Kollada. Photo: Special arrangement

The wind and rain caused heavy damage in Kollada, East Eleri Panchayat as well. Trees uprooted by the wind caused huge damage to houses. The roof tiles of E S Suma's house in Idaysheri were blown away. A tree fell on C V Narayani's house in Komath. The sheet of P G Muraleedharan's house roof was damaged. A fallen tree damaged the roof of V P Shibu's house and the workshop of Manoj Pallathusschery. A tree also fell on the Kollada SNDP branch Guru Mandiram.

A tree that fell on the Kollada SNDP Yogam Guru Mandiram. Photo: Special arrangement

Farmlands at many places were hit by nature's fury. Trees including teak, areca nut palms, coconut trees, and rubber trees were uprooted extensively. The farms of N.V. Shivadasan, Vinilkumar, Augustyan Srakath, K V Balan Kuppadakath, A V Thambayi, Chandran Takidiyel, Pramod Kumar, M Kunjikrishnan Panicker, Narayani Kutirummal, and K V Govindan Nambiar suffered damage. Trees also fell on the land owned by the Kollada Government Ayurvedic Hospital and the SNDP Yogam.