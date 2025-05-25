Forget about driving - 23-year-old Kevin Benny, from Paravur, would have heard this a thousand times. Deep inside, he knew the naysayers could not be blamed. They saw a youth whose right arm ended just below the elbow. Kevin was born with a congenital defect; he was practically one-handed, a reality that stood in the way of his obtaining a driving licence. Kevin didn't give up. His persistent appeals and modifications he brought to his automatic car eventually prompted the Motor Vehicles Department to grant him a driving licence.

Kevin was trained from a young age by his parents—his father, a daily wage worker, and his mother, Simi, a beautician—and he learned to adapt and manage tasks independently.

“I always wanted to drive. I used to watch my mom drive and paid close attention. Our car is automatic, so I don’t have to worry about gear shifts — only the steering was challenging initially,” Kevin explains. His early lessons began on a nearby ground, with his mother seated beside him. Later, his uncle Binoj Jacob, who runs a travel service, also joined in training him three years ago.

Despite being ready and eager by the age of 18, Kevin’s applications for a learner’s licence were repeatedly rejected by officials at the Aluva RTO. “I’ve gone there at least 200 times with my mother or uncle. Each time, they gave some excuse. Sometimes we waited the entire day, only to return home disappointed,” Kevin recalls.

He almost gave up. But his family stood by him unwaveringly, encouraging him to keep going. The turning point came when he read about Thodupuzha native Jilumol Mariet Thomas — a woman who drives with her legs, has no arms, and still managed to secure a driving licence. “That gave me hope. If she could do it, why not me?” Kevin says.

The family submitted a petition directly to the Chief Minister during the Nava Kerala Sadas held in their district in 2023. Three months later, a letter arrived at Kevin’s home. The state government had directed the Kakkanad RTO to assist him in getting his licence.

Kevin during the road test. Photos: Special arrangement.

Motor Vehicle Inspector Rajesh, employed at the Kakkanad RTO, took the lead. He helped Kevin through the documentation process and oversaw the necessary vehicle modifications. Since the vehicle had to be registered in Kevin’s name, the family paid off the outstanding dues and completed the ownership transfer.

Once the alterations — fitting a steering knob and shifting the indicator stalk from right to left — were approved, Kevin was allowed to attend the learner’s test in March 2025. After Rajesh was transferred to Cherthala, MVI C Smitha took over Kevin’s case.

“Only two modifications were required. The rest depended on Kevin’s ability to handle emergency and real-world road situations,” Smitha explains. “Since he has only one hand, these adaptations make it manageable. The licence, however, is restricted — he can drive only this particular automatic vehicle, which is registered in his name.”

On May 23, Smitha conducted both his ground and road tests. “I evaluated his skills thoroughly. He was asked to drive through uneven roads, high-traffic areas, and slopes. Usually, we follow a standard test route, but in Kevin’s case, I deliberately chose a more difficult stretch,” Smitha says.

Beyond driving skills, she also assessed his mental preparedness. “He handled everything excellently — better than many able-bodied applicants I’ve tested. I’m responsible for ensuring the driver can control the vehicle in all conditions, and Kevin proved he could.”

She also clarified the hesitation from the Aluva RTO. “The officials weren’t opposing Kevin personally. Their duty is to ensure road safety for everyone, not just the applicant. They were likely uncertain about how he would respond in emergencies.”

After clearing all tests, Kevin downloaded his licence from the transport department portal. That same evening, RTO KR Suresh and Smitha personally handed him the physical copy.

A B Com Finance graduate from UC College, Aluva, Kevin, is now preparing for the PSC exams. “I love driving. It doesn’t tire me. Now I drive through places like Aluva and Edappally — and I can finally take my friends along,” Kevin says.