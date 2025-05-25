Kozhikode: In a freak accident, a 62-year-old mechanic was crushed to death at the Kozhikode Mofussil Bus Stand when a bus driver unknowingly started the bus while the mechanic was still working underneath.

Mohanan Puthalath from West Hill, a well-known and accredited mechanic at the bus stand, died on the way to the Government Medical College Hospital. He was repairing the brake of private bus Winway operating on the Kozhikode-Kannur route.

The accident occurred around 9:30 AM on Sunday. Mohanan was lying under the bus adjusting the brakes when the driver, returning from a tea break, started the bus without realizing the mechanic was underneath. The bus tire crushed Mohanan's thigh. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Mohanan was one of the most experienced mechanics at the Mofussil Bus Stand. "Mohanettan was one of the accredited bus fitters at the stand and had been working there for decades," said the owner of the bus operating from the Mofussil Bus Stand. Kozhikode Kasaba police reported that they have registered a case of causing death under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).