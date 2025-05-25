Malappuram: With the Election Commission announcing the date of the Nilambur bypoll, the UDF exudes confidence, as the party has already started preparatory work ahead of the elections.

The LDF is yet to recover from PV Anvar's unexpected resignation from both the alliance and his MLA post. While the Congress has shortlisted some potential candidates, the CPM has not yet finalised its list.

ADVERTISEMENT

The by-election is also expected to serve as a political testing ground for smaller parties in the state, many of which are eager to secure a future alliance with either the UDF or the LDF.

The Congress is expected to field Aryadan Shoukath, the political heir of veteran leader Aryadan Mohammed. Malappuram DCC president VS Joy has also been actively lobbying for the seat. The party is unlikely to bypass Shoukath.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The UDF has already launched its campaign in the constituency. Groundwork and internal preparations are well underway. The candidate will be announced without delay. We are confident that the UDF will achieve a tremendous victory in Nilambur," said Aryadan Shoukath.

Meanwhile, there is a demand from some corners of the party to field a woman candidate. Adv Beena Joseph, Congress leader and vice chairperson of the Manjeri Municipality, has publicly urged the party to consider a female candidate for the bypoll.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPM is reportedly considering fielding either an independent candidate or a party member. Those currently on the party’s probable list include U Sharafali, a former Indian footballer, Prof Thomas Mathew, former principal of Chungathara Marthoma College, and Dr Shinas Babu, superintendent of Nilambur Taluk Hospital.

In addition, the party is considering Nilambur Municipal chairman Mattummal Saleem and Adv Sherona Sara Joy, a district panchayat member from Vazhikadavu. However, the CPM leadership has stated that no final decision has been made.

"The election date has just been announced. We are yet to finalise our candidate and will do so after internal discussions," said M Swaraj, who oversees the constituency.

Smaller parties such as the NCP, SDPI, and Welfare Party — all eyeing future alliances — are also likely to contest the by-election to showcase their political strength.

"We are convening our state committee on Sunday to discuss the possibility of contesting in Nilambur," said NCP state president NA Muhammed Kutty.

The Welfare Party has already confirmed its intention to field a candidate, while the SDPI is also preparing to enter the fray. With the by-election happening just months before the local body polls — and ahead of next year’s assembly elections — these parties hope a strong performance will strengthen their bargaining power in future political alliances.