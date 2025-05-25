Munnar: A pack of stray dogs attacked people in Munnar town and nearby areas, injuring 20 individuals, including tourists.

The incidents happened around 11 am in multiple locations of Munnar, including Periavara Stand, Munnar Colony, and Rajamala, where the dogs chased and bit people indiscriminately. Victims include tourists from Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam, local residents, and shopkeepers.

All the injured were taken to Adimali Taluk Hospital for treatment. Those undergoing treatment include Shaktivel (42) from Munnar, Selvamatha (51), Babu (34), Sindhu (51), and Priya Joby (45) from Devikulam, Thyagarajan (36) from Chennai, Skaria (68) and Archana (13) from Bison Valley, Vineeth (46) from Palakkad, Anju (32) from Paravoor, Karuppuswamy (36) from Periyavara, and Raihan Shameer (17) from Changanassery.

Despite ongoing complaints from locals about the rising stray dog menace in Munnar town, no action has reportedly been taken by the panchayat or concerned authorities. Residents attribute the growing stray dog population to poor waste management practices in public spaces.

Tourists who were bitten expressed frustration at the lack of proper medical facilities in Munnar, stating that they had to travel nearly 30 kilometres to Adimali for treatment. They urged the government and health department to take immediate action to ensure the availability of emergency medical care in Munnar, one of the district's key tourist destinations.