Samrudhi SM-4 lottery results 25/05/2025: ₹1 cr first prize for MP 245048 | Check complete list of winners
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi Lottery SM-4 draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday.
The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹75 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹25 lakh. Each Karunya lottery ticket is priced at ₹50.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – MP 245048 - Ernakulam
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹75 lakh – MP 733386 - Palakkad
Third prize: ₹25 lakh – MY 421423 - Alappuzha
Fourth prize: ₹1 lakh for 12 people
MN 880989, MO 659984, MR 860233, MS 510304, MU 187970, MV 163134, MX 269800, MY 214024, 40006, MP 895369, MT 593147, MW 343308, MZ 295172
Fifth prize: ₹5,000 for 18 people
0278, 1034, 1380, 1888, 2178, 3937, 4535, 4574, 6355, 7002, 7283, 7656, 7686, 7750, 8288, 8311, 8597, 8886
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 for 30 people
0892, 1158, 1710, 2107, 2309, 2635, 3178, 3272, 3428, 3658, 3920, 4689, 5054, 5832, 5993, 6098, 6388, 6517, 7797, 8022, 8335, 8516, 8747, 8903, 8923, 9190, 9404, 9514, 9653, 9779
Seventh prize: ₹500 for 102 people
0007, 0075, 0082, 0205, 0211, 0377, 0434, 0456, 0571, 0577, 0879, 0896, 1128, 1147, 1173, 1256, 1270, 1413, 1445, 1717, 1785, 1819, 2260, 2328, 2376, 2508, 2515, 2700, 2704, 2798, 2830, 2914, 2984, 3101, 3217, 3220, 3356, 3500, 3960, 4001, 4282, 4488, 4572, 4585, 4590, 4682, 5019, 5078, 5418, 6027, 6049, 6095, 6121, 6140, 6231, 6314, 6357, 6619, 6873, 6907, 6952, 6994, 7129, 7210, 7216, 7299, 7338, 7352, 7430, 7492, 7495, 7531, 7744, 7760, 7845, 7889, 7945, 7975, 7986, 8036, 8078, 8186, 8263, 8308, 8447, 8450, 8486, 8596, 8636, 8802, 8804, 8870, 8992, 9009, 9055, 9075, 9181, 9249, 9366, 9407, 9754, 9986
Eighth prize: ₹100 for 198 people
0014, 0038, 0222, 0234, 0350, 0412, 0459, 0549, 0595, 0604, 0628, 0690, 0729, 0868, 0947, 1058, 1148, 1198, 1249, 1305, 1326, 1343, 1431, 1491, 1504, 1526, 1560, 1658, 1708, 1745, 1799, 1807, 1820, 1821, 1885, 1919, 1949, 1962, 1978, 2086, 2119, 2128, 2180, 2211, 2280, 2386, 2403, 2426, 2489, 2494, 2532, 2533, 2723, 2813, 2890, 2892, 2921, 2961, 3031, 3036, 3082, 3147, 3150, 3152, 3223, 3256, 3324, 3358, 3443, 3463, 3539, 3567, 3628, 3722, 3757, 3880, 3899, 3911, 3917, 3927, 3999, 4038, 4157, 4324, 4337, 4415, 4511, 4597, 4633, 4652, 4741, 4754, 4851, 4924, 4976, 5131, 5153, 5175, 5184, 5186, 5301, 5314, 5337, 5468, 5469, 5483, 5512, 5661, 5679, 5716, 5745, 5833, 5879, 5943, 6025, 6081, 6088, 6116, 6182, 6265, 6271, 6307, 6336, 6370, 6372, 6387, 6452, 6502, 6514, 6521, 6544, 6553, 6562, 6701, 6770, 6809, 6869, 6887, 6963, 6980, 7090, 7116, 7134, 7228, 7236, 7335, 7369, 7472, 7553, 7775, 7784, 7816, 7832, 7853, 7858, 7859, 7890, 7908, 8010, 8095, 8127, 8175, 8252, 8261, 8276, 8297, 8298, 8399, 8598, 8614, 8635, 8751, 8808, 8812, 8955, 8980, 8984, 9045, 9064, 9066, 9187, 9313, 9320, 9373, 9395, 9432, 9500, 9533, 9590, 9629, 9644, 9686, 9764, 9780, 9804, 9863, 9903, 9985
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.