Kochi: Three people, including two children, were injured as the ceiling of a community hall at Girinagar near Panampilly Nagar in Kochi fell off during a dance audition on Monday. The accident took place at the hall owned by the Ernakulam Co-operative House Constructions Society around 8.30 pm. The injured sought medical care from private hospitals. Six pieces of asbestos sheet fell off the ceiling, causing head injuries to those who were standing below.

The audition was being conducted to select the participants of a dance contest on a private entertainment channel. Nearly 250 contestants, their kin and dance trainers had come to attend the programme which started at 6.30 in the morning. Authorities of Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital, Kadavanthra informed that the condition of the two children admitted there was stable.

Local councillor Malini Kurup said that the organisers had not informed the corporation about the event. She said the organisers told her that the ceiling might have fallen off due to the high-decibel volume of the speakers used for the event. The audition was stopped in the wake of the accident. Participants said ₹2500 each was collected from them as registration fee and ₹2500 for make-up.