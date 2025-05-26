Wayanad: Dileesh, the Wayanad man who went missing after murdering his partner and injuring her elder daughter, was arrested on Monday. A native of Pilakkavu, he had been missing since Sunday after committing the crime, along with the woman's younger daughter. The police team rescued the child.

Chekadi native Praveena (34) was murdered on Sunday evening, and her elder daughter, Anargha, sustained serious injuries. Dileesh went into hiding with her younger child, Abina.

The police traced him to a coffee plantation near Tirunelli on Monday morning. It was Thimman, the plantation supervisor, who spotted him with the missing child and immediately alerted the police.

Thimman saw Dileesh hiding in a shed during a routine inspection. Dileesh had entered the shed through the roof and, when confronted, came out waving a knife and climbed onto another building with the child. He later allowed the girl to climb down safely, and locals took her to safety.

The police had deployed a dog squad and drones during the search operation, as the area where he was hiding was surrounded by forest.

Dileesh had married a woman from Thottilpalam earlier but went missing in September 2024. He returned after the woman's relatives filed a complaint at the Mananthavadi Police station.

It is believed that Dileesh met Praveena during that period. Praveena, who was separated from her husband Sudheesh, had been living in Vakery near Chekadi with her two daughters.

The accused was taken to the Thirunelli police station for interrogation. Police have not revealed the motive for the murder. Wayanad SP Taposh Basumatari is leading the interrogation.