Thrissur: A 10-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Cherumkuzhi in Thrissur district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sarun, the elder son of Cherumkuzhi-native Suresh.

He was pulled out of the water and rushed to Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur, but he could not be saved.

Sarun and his younger brother, Varun (8), had gone fishing at the pond. Varun managed to cling to the edge of the pond wall, which helped locals save him in time.

Their father, Suresh, is a rubber tapping worker. The family lives in Murukkumkundu Colony, Cherumkuzhi. Sarun was a student at Asharikkad Government Upper Primary School.