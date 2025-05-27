Kochi: The Ernakulam City Police have launched an investigation after a Class 8 student was reported missing. The parents of the missing child, Muhammed Shifan of Kochukadavanthra, filed a complaint with the Elamakkara police after the boy did not return home after attending an exam at Al-Ameen Public School, Edappally, on Tuesday morning.

Shifan's parents started searching for him as he did not come home even after 2.30 pm. When they contacted the school, they were informed that Shifan had attended the exam and was seen leaving the exam hall around 9.30 am.

The parents subsequently filed a police complaint. The Elamakkara police have initiated a probe into the matter and retrieved CCTV visuals showing Shifan walking in front of Lulu Mall, Edappally, around 9:30 a.m.

Though it was suspected that the boy might have left for his relative's house in Thiruvananthapuram, it was confirmed that he had not reached there. Police sources said the search was going on with a focus within the city.