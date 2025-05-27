Sukanth Suresh, 31, the main accused in the suicide of a woman official employed with the Bureau of Immigration, will be produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Vanchiyoor on Tuesday. Sukanth, who was absconding for over a month, surrendered at the office of Kochi DCP on Monday after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Pettah police took him into custody from Kochi Central police on Monday.

Sukanth reportedly told the cops that he fled to Bengaluru and Dharmapuri by bus and train and spent the days in hiding there. He reached Kochi a day ahead of his bail plea hearing and stayed in a hotel. The police will file a custody application before the court to further question Sukanth Suresh. He told the cops that he travelled alone and did not seek anyone's help. The cops said that they need to obtain his custody for a detailed interrogation.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it is known that the woman official made the last call to Sukanth before she walked onto the railway track and committed suicide, police have to get details of the conversation that happened between them. Chat history retrieved from the device of Sukanth has revealed how he coerced her to end life, which, according to police, proves charges of abetment.

The woman official,24, was found dead near the railway track at Chackai railway bridge on March 24. Sukanth is the first accused in the case, and his uncle was added as the second accused. The police have told the High Court that the woman official took her life due to extreme mental agony that arose out of emotional torture inflicted by Sukanth. The police also stated in the court that he maintained parallel relationships with more than two women and continued those relationships almost at the same time and even maintained physical relationships with them. According to police, Sukanth wielded considerable influence over the woman official,l and she was forced to transfer her entire salary every month from October 2024 to his account. WhatsApp chat history showed that Sukath harassed her mentally and exerted dominance and compelled her into submission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have found out that before she committed suicide, she was seen vigorously texting someone but the contents of which have not been retrieved yet. Call data records, however, showed that she was on a call with Sukanth just before her death. The HC, which rejected the bail plea, noted that he was repeatedly prompting the woman official to take her life to get married to another woman.

Sukanth had rented an apartment at Nedumbassery close to his workplace. Three days before her death, she had stayed at Nedumbasserry with Sukanth, police told the court.