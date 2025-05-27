Malappuram: The UDF leadership on Tuesday expressed confidence in reclaiming the Nilambur assembly constituency. The UDF convened a leadership meeting in Nilambur to officially launch the campaign of their candidate, Aryadan Shoukath.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that Shoukath would secure victory in Nilambur with a historic majority, even greater than that achieved by his father Aryadan Mohammed. He referred to the Nilambur by-election as the “semi-final” ahead of the grand victory in the final - the assembly election. Satheesan noted that the leaders of the Left Front are now preoccupied with ways to reduce the UDF majority in Nilambur.

The Opposition leader highlighted that the candidate was announced within hours of the election being declared, despite widespread claims of internal rebellion within the Congress party. “Meanwhile, MV Govindan has not yet found a candidate for the CPM. The people are now eagerly waiting to give the UDF a historic majority in Nilambur. Even true communists will vote for us this time,” he added.

According to KPCC President Sunny Joseph, the Nilambur by-election marks the beginning of liberation from Left rule. “Within hours of the election being announced, the UDF declared a capable candidate. M V Govindan is asking for a week to find one. Even the BJP has not yet decided whether to contest. The BDJS has indicated they may field a candidate,” Sunny Joseph added.

He expressed confidence that Shoukath will win with a historic majority in Nilambur.

Opposition Deputy Leader PK Kunhalikutty said that the Nilambur by-election is a result of infighting within the Left Front. He assured that the people could expect a real change through this election and that the UDF would secure a resounding victory in Nilambur. He added that under the leadership of VD Satheesan, who has become a specialist in by-elections, the opposition has consistently won significant victories.

KPCC Working President and MLA A P Anilkumar, who is in charge of the election, said that extensive preparations are underway for the Nilambur by-election. Expecting the election notification to be released by April 14, a preparatory meeting was held in March. A total of 263 booth committees, including 59 reconstituted ones, were formed. He presented an action plan at the meeting to intensify the campaign.

UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath said that he will fulfil the responsibility the party has entrusted to him. He added that reclaiming the constituency was the dream of both Aryadan Mohammed and V V Prakash and that he would realise it. Over the last nine years, Nilambur has suffered from a development stalemate, he added.

The meeting was chaired by Nilambur constituency UDF Chairman Iqbal Munderi.