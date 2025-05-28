Malappuram: The Congress leadership appears to be divided over whether to bring Trinamool Congress' Kerala chief P V Anvar onboard.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal on Wednesday said that nobody in the UDF wants to isolate Anvar and that communication gaps will be resolved through dialogue. "Anvar resigned as Nilambur MLA to fight against the corruption of the LDF government. We are obligated to protect him," he added.

Expressing support for Anvar, Congress leader and former KPCC President K Sudhakaran on Wednesday said that the Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan cannot unilaterally decide.

The former KPCC president said Anvar should be brought into the UDF fold and several party factions are in talks with him.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Sunny Joseph said that the decision to field Shoukath was made after consulting with VD Satheesan, two working presidents, P K Kunhalikutty and other Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders and the AICC. "Anvar should be able to agree with the decision," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Attingal MP Adoor Prakash, however, refuted claims of a rift in the party leadership.

Earlier in the day, Anvar had lashed out at Opposition leader V D Satheesan after being denied the UDF ticket for the Nilambur assembly bypoll. Anvar, who quit the CPM and resigned as Nilambur MLA, was visibly upset over the Congress’s decision to field Aryadan Shoukath as the UDF candidate.

Anvar said that several Congress leaders had reached out to him, including KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and K Muraleedharan.