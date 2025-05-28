Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the forecast of heavy rain and the issuance of a Red Alert, all educational institutions in Kannur and Kasaragod have been declared a holiday on Thursday.

The decision was taken by the respective District Collectors as a precautionary measure. All educational institutions, including anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centres, and special classes in these districts will remain closed. However, there will be no changes in the previously scheduled examinations.

The IMD rain forecast for Kerala in the coming days. Photo: Screengrab/IMD

The India Meteorological Department issued a Red Alert for Kannur, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts on Thursday. An orange alert was declared in the rest of the districts for May 29.

Red alert indicates the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall above 204.5 mm. An orange alert indicates the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall (64 mm to 204 mm), while a yellow alert signifies the likelihood of rainfall up to 115 mm.

The weather agency said that the southwest Monsoon has made further progress, advancing into more parts of Maharashtra, the remaining areas of Karnataka, most parts of Telangana, the rest of Andhra Pradesh, some regions of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and the remaining parts of the west-central Bay of Bengal.