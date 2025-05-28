Wayanad: The Forest Department released water from a large waterbody atop Kurichairmala, a mountain near Pozhuthana in Vythiri taluk, an area severely affected by a massive landslide in 2018.

Heavy rainfall had caused a large pond to form on the mountain top, raising concerns that the accumulated water could trigger another landslide.

South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) K Hashif said in a press release that the Forest Department annually releases water from the pond-like waterbody as the region remains prone to landslides.

Kalpetta Forest Range Officer K Hashif, Section Forest Officer N R Kelu, and beat forest officers T P Minnu, K Anilkumar, Syamkumar C C, Sajan M, and Subash M assisted local residents during the operation. A team from the Geology Department, led by Geologist Shelju, also inspected the site.