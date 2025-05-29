Thrissur: A Thrissur court on Thursday found nine RSS workers guilty in the case of the murder of a DYFI activist from Kumbalangad. The Thrissur Third Additional Sessions Court will pronounce the sentence on Friday.

The accused are Jayesh, Sumesh, Sebastian, Johnson, Biju, Ravi, Sajeesh, Suneesh, and Sanish, in order from one to nine. The sixth accused, Ravi, had passed away.

DYFI activist C T Biju (31) was murdered on May 16, 2010, in front of the Kumbalangad Library due to political rivalry. A friend who was with Biju at the time was also injured, and he is the first witness in the case.

Thirty witnesses were examined during the trial. Sinoj, who was in charge of the Wadakkanchery police station at the time, led the investigation. The prosecution was represented by Advocate K D Babu.