A cheery student with a school bag, his tiny fingers clutching the strap, the artist behind the modest painting that adorns the wall of the Government Muslim LP School Thootha, Malappuram, is Afsar Ali, a migrant labourer from Uttarakhand. When the school management wanted to give the school walls a fresh coat of paint ahead of the new academic year, creating artworks was not in the plan.

A simple question sparked a colourful transformation when Afsar asked the school management, “Can I draw a picture on the wall?”. Little did anyone know he would turn the wall into a vibrant space that now sparks curiosity and smiles.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of refurbishing works, the school management reached out to a nearby paint store and secured support through CSR funds. A team of 49 workers were appointed to carry out the work, who volunteered to paint the school without receiving any payment.

Among the workers was Afsar Ali, who came to Kerala two years ago. He requested an opportunity to draw on the walls, which was welcomed by the school management. Under the theme 'Going to School,' he painted a student with a backpack, capturing the innocence and excitement of school life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afsal is a self-taught artist who has been painting for 16 years. "I have had a strong passion for art since childhood, and drawing always brings me joy, so I asked them if I could paint on the wall. Thankfully, they obliged," said Afsal.