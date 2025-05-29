The funeral of Vinukumar M M, 47, husband of Pala Municipality councillor Sandhya R, will be held on Friday at the Munders Funeral Service Chapel, Wall Street, Paignton, in the UK. A native of Kannadikkurumb in Kottayam, Kerala, Vinukumar was found dead at his residence in East Ham, London, on April 21. His body had been kept in a hospital mortuary since then due to difficulties in repatriation and financial constraints.

Vinukumar had moved to the UK two years ago to work as a care home staffer. Sandhya, 47, who represents ward 13 (Murikkumpuzha) in Pala Municipality, joined him in September 2024, also seeking employment in the same sector. The couple, grappling with severe financial distress following stock market losses and online loans, had sold their home and vehicles before relocating to the UK in hopes of rebuilding their lives.

After Vinukumar’s death, Sandhya was left without the means to arrange a funeral—either in the UK or Kerala. However, following a report by Onmanorama highlighting her plight, members of the UK Malayali community came forward to help.

Over 100 individuals, along with members of the Union of UK Malayalee Associations (UUKMA) Charity Foundation, rallied together to raise funds for the funeral. A support committee was formed, led by Jophin Sebastian, former president of the Devon Malayalee Association and Vinukumar’s former employer. Friends Sudhakaran, Bilji, and UK-based doctor Deepa Jacob also played key roles in coordinating the efforts.

“We managed to collect the necessary funds and provide support to Sandhya. Dr Deepa also shared the appeal within her professional circles, and more people stepped in to help,” Jophin said. He noted that the funeral arrangements were delayed initially due to the absence of identification documents at the scene of death, prompting police to contact him for verification. He was able to provide Vinukumar’s passport and other details to the authorities, who then extended full cooperation.

Dr Deepa confirmed that a funeral service company has been entrusted with the procedures and will transport the body to the chapel for the final rites. “We expect some of Vinukumar’s former Malayali colleagues and other people to attend the service,” Jophin added. Meanwhile, Dr Deepa and Jophin expressed gratitude to Onmanorama for bringing attention to the incident.

Sandhya expressed relief that she is now able to give her husband a respectful farewell, thanks to the community’s support. "Even Vinu's classmates from the St Thomas College in Pala also extended support, she added. She has decided to remain in the UK and continue working. The couple has two children—a 19-year-old nursing student and a 10-year-old—both currently living in hostels in Kerala. Sandhya recently informed her younger daughter about Vinukumar’s passing.

Sandhya, a first-time councillor elected on a CPI ticket, currently serves as the chairperson of the Public Works Standing Committee in the Pala Municipality. Before entering politics, she worked as a temporary UP school teacher.