Idukki: The body of a young man was found in a canal in Vattavada on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Vishnu, a native of Vattavada.

Devikulam Police have launched an investigation into the incident. According to the police, the body was discovered lying face down in the water.

A minor landslide had occurred near the Vattavada Panchayat office, close to the location where the body was found. Preliminary reports suggest that the youth may have accidentally fallen into the canal nearby, leading to his death.

Panchayat officials said that the landslide was relatively minor and assured that the obstruction would be cleared immediately.