Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the government to disburse post-retirement benefits, including pension, to the former Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala Technological University Dr Ciza Thomas within two weeks. The order was issued by a bench comprising Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Johnson John. The government had withheld her benefits despite the passage of two years since her retirement.



Dr Ciza Thomas, who retired on March 31, 2023, approached the High Court after her benefits were withheld. The High Court had earlier asked the government to explain why her gratuity and other retirement benefits were still pending two years after her retirement. The government had responded saying that disciplinary proceedings were initiated against her and that there were unresolved issues regarding liabilities prior to retirement. The court had questioned whether such matters shouldn't have been settled before her retirement.

The High Court noted that Ciza Thomas had been pursuing this matter for the last two years. The court also saw the government's last-minute issuance of a show-cause notice—just a day before her retirement—as unjustified. This ruling is considered a strong rebuke of that action.

During an earlier hearing, the court had asked whether this was how someone who served the government for so long should be treated. "Even if there are differences of opinion, isn't pension the amount they need to live on?" the court had observed, adding, "Isn't it time such behaviour is put to an end?"

