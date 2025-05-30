Thrissur: The accused in the Moorkanad double murder case, who had been absconding for a year, was arrested in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The Thrissur Rural Police arrested Karuvannur native Karuthuparambil Anumod (27), the fourth accused in the case. He was presented in court and remanded on Friday.

Veluthur-native Akshay and Anandapuram-native Santosh were murdered on April 3, 2024 during the Moorkanad Shiva Temple festival at Alumparambu. Ten others were injured in the attack, which was carried out by a gang led by Mandru, a notorious criminal and Anumod’s elder brother.

After the murder, Anumod had been hiding in various places. He lived in Odisha for a while before settling in Bengaluru three months ago, where he started working in a shop in Electronic City.

Following the directions of Thrissur Rural SP B Krishnakumar, a police team comprising Irinjalakuda DySP K G Suresh and Inspector M S Shajan reached Bengaluru on Wednesday. When the police team arrived at his residence, Anumod was fast asleep. As the officers called, "Wake up, it's the Kerala Police,” Anumod opened his eyes and was arrested before he could react.

Anumod has several criminal cases pending against him - three attempted murder cases and an illegal weapons possession case at Mathilakam station, two attempted murder cases and a drug case at Kattur station, and three criminal cases, including theft, at Irinjalakuda station. Three arrest warrants are pending against him from the court.

The police team included Irinjalakuda SI Dinesh Kumar, ASI K V Umesh, Senior CPO E S Jeevan, and CPOs K S Umesh, E G Jijil, and V Krishnadas.