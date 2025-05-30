Malappuram: The decision to include P V Anvar and the Kerala unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the United Democratic Front (UDF) has been extended by another day.

However, Anvar remains hopeful after receiving assurances from a few leaders within the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Congress that his appeal will be duly considered.

He announced that a final decision regarding TMC’s candidature for the Nilambur byelection would be declared on Saturday. Anvar had initially planned to announce his stance during a press conference at his residence on Friday.

Anvar expressed optimism that the UDF meeting scheduled for Friday, which will discuss the potential inclusion of TMC in the alliance, may reach a resolution. “Leaders like P K Kunhalikutty, well-wishers in the Congress, and a few community leaders advised me to wait one more day,” he said. “I cannot disregard their counsel, as I am a relatively minor figure in politics compared to them.”

Earlier, Anvar insisted that no further discussions would take place unless TMC were granted full membership in the UDF. He also clearly opposed accepting only associate membership.

The Congress, including Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, has maintained that Anvar should first declare support for the UDF candidate. However, Anvar told the media on Thursday that he never opposed supporting Aryadan Shoukath, the UDF’s official candidate. Despite this, he strongly criticised Satheesan during a press briefing held later that evening.