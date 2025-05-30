A man and a woman were injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a house in Kannambathur, Puthukkad, on Friday. The injured have been identified as Bindu, a resident of the house, and Ashokan, a technician from Vattanathra who had come to service the cylinder.

The incident occurred around 2 pm, when gas leaked from the cylinder in the kitchen and later triggered an explosion.

Neighbours said they heard a loud explosion and saw flames. Window panes were shattered, curtains were burned, and a mobile phone placed on the kitchen slab was completely destroyed. The bathroom door and ceiling fan were also damaged due to the impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo ran outside screaming for help, alerting nearby residents. Locals rushed them first to the Puthukkad Taluk Hospital, and later to a private hospital in Thrissur for specialised treatment.

The Puthukkad police and fire force arrived at the scene promptly. Officials stated that the cause of the gas leak is still under investigation.