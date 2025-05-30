Kannur: The official declaration of the Vatican’s recognition for the Eucharistic miracle at Vilakkannur in Kannur district of Kerala will take place at the Christ the King Church, Vilakkannur, at 2.30 pm on May 31.

Mon Anthony Muthukunnel, the proto syncellus of Thalassery archdiocese, said at a press conference that the Vatican’s declaration will be made by Dr Leopoldo Girelli, apostolic nuncio (Vatican’s ambassador) to India, during the mass. Thalassery archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, Kannur bishop Dr Alex Vadakkumthala, Kannur diocese auxiliary bishop Dr Dennis Kuruppassery, Mananthavady auxiliary bishop Mar Alex Tharamangalam and archbishops emeritus George Njaralakkad and Mar George Valiyamattom will be present on the occasion.

Prior to the declaration, the consecrated host would be given a reception at 1.45 pm and taken in a procession, accompanied by vehicles, to Vilakkannur. After a reception in Vilakkannur town, the host would be installed on a specially-designed pedestal in the church.

Chancellor of Thalassery Archdiocese Rev Dr Biju Muttathukunnel will read the Vatican’s decree in Malayalam, following which Fr Mathew Vengakkunnel will lead the holy mass. All priests under the Thalassery archdiocese will be present during the holy mass, starting at 3.15 pm. Over 10,000 devotees are expected to attend the ceremony. Mon Antony Muthukunnel said arrangements have been made to enable everyone present to witness the holy image on the consecrated host.

Miracle during mass

Around 12 years ago, during a morning mass at Christ the King Church at Vilakkannur in Kannur, Fr Thomas Pathikkal, the parish vicar, noticed a spot on the sacramental bread. The spot soon assumed the face of Jesus Christ. He was taken by surprise and kept the host aside. In March 2025, the Vatican recognized the miracle during the Eucharist. The official declaration of the Vatican's recognition of the miracle will be held on Saturday.

"The laity, who assembled in the church for prayer, were curious to see Christ's impression on the host. People took pictures and it was viral on social media," said Chancellor of Thalassery Archdiocese Rev Fr Biju Muttathukunnel.

Following instructions from Mar George Valiyamattathil, the then Archbishop of Thalassery, the incident during the mass was brought to the attention of Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church. Consequently, a doctrinal commission of the Syro-Malabar Church was formed to investigate the phenomenon. This commission included Fathers Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, Mar George Njaralakatt, and Mar Joseph Arumachadath.

A sub-committee comprising Mon. Mathew Vellaniakal, Rev Dr Jose Palakkil MST, Rev Dr Cibi Pulikkal, Rev Dr Joseph Pamplany, Rev Dr Thomas Melvattom, and Rev Dr George Kudilil conducted the study and submitted their report on December 21, 2013.

In 2018, following instructions from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome, the consecrated host was sent to Rome for further investigation via the Apostolic Nuncio in India. On August 8, 2023, Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany wrote to Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer, then Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, requesting an update on the investigation. On September 21, 2023, a response was received from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith via the Apostolic Nuncio in India, indicating that further study of the miraculous phenomenon on the host would be conducted.

Three experimental studies, as directed by Rome, were conducted in a state-of-the-art lab at Bangalore Christ University, using modern equipment. A committee comprising scientists and theologians was appointed to conduct scientific experiments and studies as per the instructions of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

On January 23, 2024, the Blessed Sacrament was brought to Bangalore Christ University for further study. The complete report of the study was submitted to Rome by the Vatican representative in India on April 2, 2024.

"The study conducted in India and abroad proved that the sacred image was formed by the same substance as that of the host and that there was no trace of any other material," Muttathukunnel said and added that it was not a usual incident. "It has thus been marked as a Eucharistic sign," he said.

On March 19, 2025, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome, via the Vatican representative in India, informed that nothing prevented the declaration of the Vilakkannur Eucharist as an extraordinary event.

"Catholics believe that host, which is made of wheat, has the presence of Jesus Christ. It's for Eucharist adoration people come to the church. People believe in it not because Christ's impression was viewed on the host, but that the incident emboldens the belief," said Muttathukunnel.