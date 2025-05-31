Thodupuzha: Four friends, once college classmates and now colleagues, are turning the final page of their careers together by retiring from service on the same day after a journey that began in the pre-degree science batch of 1984.

The four women, Administrative Assistant C K Jayasree and Junior Superintendents B Shailaja, M R Mini, and Renimol Joseph, are all natives of Thodupuzha. Their friendship began when they joined Newman College, Thodupuzha, for their pre-degree course. From 1986 to 1989, they continued at the same college, pursuing undergraduate degrees in different subjects.

Back then, none of them imagined that they would one day enter government service, let alone work together in the same department, in the same office.

Among the four, Jayasree was the first to join government service while still pursuing her degree. Shailaja, Mini and Reni entered the service later in 2003, after their marriages.

Following their marriages, Jayasree settled in Karikkod, Shailaja in Kanjiramattom, Mini in Vengallur and Reni in Ezhumuttom. With their homes located within five kilometers of each other, their bond of friendship soon grew into a strong family connection too.

Now, as they prepare to bid farewell to their careers, the four friends are far from parting ways. They are determined to carry their friendship forward with long-awaited group trips to Switzerland and Africa already in the plans.