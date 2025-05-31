Kottayam: This monsoon, Kerala has put to test a new disaster forecasting system called Kavacham, designed to predict and manage natural calamities more efficiently.

Originally named the Kerala Warnings Crisis and Hazards Management System, Kavacham is a software-based initiative with an estimated project cost of Rs. 70 crore. Although the project was completed in March last year, the system became operational this monsoon as part of the state’s disaster management framework.

Kavacham is a state of the art software that analyses real-time weather data and warning systems from time to time. The sirens and public announcements issued across districts during red and orange alerts are also integrated into this platform. If the system detects any unusual changes in weather patterns or terrain, it promptly relays the information to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and the relevant local body. The officer at SEOC then forwards the alert to the district level office, which in turn notifies the relevant taluk-level authorities.

To streamline coordination, a dedicated mobile app titled ‘Kavacham Workforce’ has also been developed for disaster management personnel and government response teams. While the project also includes a citizen portal and a call centre aimed at disseminating information to the public, these components are yet to be made operational.