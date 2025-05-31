Kollam: A private bank seized a house in Azhikode on Saturday while the family was away. After the bank sealed the house, the family was unable to access essential documents and clothes. Upon hearing the news, MLA C R Mahesh intervened and broke open the door so the family could retrieve important belongings.

The homeowner, Animon, had taken a loan of ₹18 lakh but was only able to repay around ₹86,000 after his wife, Aswathy, lost her eyesight. While they were at the hospital for her treatment, bank officials arrived and locked the house. The couple has two daughters and an infant.

Despite repeated pleas from the family to retrieve clothes and certificates, the bank officials reportedly denied access. "Without providing them a chance to find another accommodation, the officials evicted them. The family could not even take the medicines needed for Ashwathy's eyes," the MLA told Manorama News. After collecting the belongings, the MLA personally re-locked the house.