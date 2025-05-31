Thrissur: The national highway 66 (NH 66) development between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram is likely to face indefinite delays, due to serious lapses in construction. Though the authorities had proposed to complete the work in 2026, the chances of meeting the deadline are little, even if reconstruction of the collapsed section at Kooriyad in Malappuram is over and issues prevailing in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod district are solved.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took stern action against the officials involved in the Malappuram incident. However, work has come to a standstill at many places as the rain have intensified.

The authorities had earlier extended the deadline to complete work on various reaches as the work faced delays. The recent defects in the construction have worsened the situation, and the NHAI could be compelled to grant more time to the contractors to complete the work. A final decision in this regard could be expected after the visit of the NHAI chairman to the sites where problems occurred.

Major work such as foot overbridges, flyovers, viaducts and underpasses is pending on many reaches. Similarly, construction of drains, measures to prevent waterlogging and maintenance activities remain on reaches where the work is in the final stage.

As per the revised schedule prepared in March, 12 reaches had to be completed by June, November and December this year and five reaches between March and June, 2026. According to the NHAI, construction is over on six of the 23 reaches where work was started to develop the NH 66 from Thalapady in Kasaragod district to Karode in Thiruvananthapuram. The completed reaches are: Kazhakkoottam – Mukkola Bypass (24.99 km), the four-lane elevated highway from Kazhakkoottam Junction to Technopark Junction (2.72 km), Mukkola – Karode Bypass (16.20 km), four-lane Thalassery – Mahe Bypass (28.60 km), the six-lane bridge at Paloli and Moorad (2.1 km) and the four-lane railway overbridge at Neeleswaram (Pallikkara railway gate – 0.78 km).

Of the remaining 17 reaches, over 90-percent of the work has been completed in two reaches and over 80-percent in two others. Less than 50-percent progress has occurred in three reaches.

More landslides in Kasaragod, Kannur

Landslides were reported at two spots on the national highway in Thekkilkunnu, near Cherkala in Kasaragod, on Friday. Fissures also appeared on the flyover at Periyattadukkam.

Cracks were seen on the NH Bypass built over the paddy field at Keezhattur, Thaliparamba in Kannur. The defects developed from the area where the organisation ‘Vayalkilis’ staged a protest against constructing the bypass filling paddy fields to the underpass on Plathottam Road in Keezhattur. Cracks appeared also on the wall of the underpass here.

Another landslide occurred at Kuppam, Thaliparamba, following which traffic along the stretch has been banned for a week.

Velloor, where the Payyanur Bypass starts, was yet another spot where a crack appeared on Friday. The crack extended to almost 50 m. Incidentally, the road had developed fissures here earlier also.