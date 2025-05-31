Thiruvananthapuram: Three police personnel sustained minor injuries after a tree fell within the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp premises on Saturday. The tree collapsed onto the camp’s roofing sheets.

Two officials were injured while attempting to escape the falling tree, while the other was struck by a branch. The injured officials include a Subinspector, a Havildar, and a trainee. All three sought treatment at the Peroorkada Government Hospital.