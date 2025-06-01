Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders on Sunday criticised the way Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan handled the proposal to include the Kerala faction of the Trinamool Congress, led by P V Anvar, in the UDF. Senior leaders, including K M Shaji and M K Muneer, urged Satheesan to adopt a more conciliatory and inclusive political approach.

Party sources revealed longstanding differences between the IUML and Satheesan, particularly over his approach to opposition strategy and what they view as a lack of respect and consideration for the IUML—a contrast to the treatment the party received under former Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

Leaders pointed out that P V Anvar had once been considered part of the UDF alliance. IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty acknowledged the internal concerns and assured that the issue would be raised with senior Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal.

Kunhalikutty clarified that no individual leader had been targeted during the party meetings, dismissing media reports as baseless.

Tensions within the UDF surfaced over conflicting views on Anvar’s potential inclusion. While Satheesan declared the “Anvar chapter” closed, both Kunhalikutty and Ramesh Chennithala echoed similar sentiments, ruling out any negotiations. UDF convener Adoor Prakash added that the alliance would wait until the final date for withdrawal of nominations.

Satheesan reiterated that there was no need for discussions with Anvar, who had continued to hold talks with the UDF independently.