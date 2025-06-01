Kochi: Ernakulam District Collector NSK Umesh has penned a nostalgic note on the eve of school reopening, urging students to enjoy their schooldays as much as possible. The collector said the children should not worry about heavy rain as he would declare a holiday when necessary.

“We may not understand the value of certain good things in life at the time when we experience it. A time will come when we feel like going back to school. Then it won’t be possible. Enjoy your schooldays maximum for you won't get them back," Umesh wrote on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around a thousand schools in the district will reopen on Monday after two months of summer holidays amid concerns over heavy rains, which have been lashing the city with the Southwest monsoon arriving early.

Reopening festivals, termed Pravesanolsavam, will be held at the sub-district level this year. Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev will inaugurate the district-level event at 9.30 am at the Govt Higher Secondary School, West Kadungalloor. State-level reopening of Buds schools will be held at Buds Rehabilitation Centre, Puthencruz-Vadavukod.