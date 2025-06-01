Thiruvananthapuram: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav arrived in Kerala on Sunday to review the progress of key highway development projects across the state. The visit comes in the wake of recent collapses along stretches of National Highway 66 between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram.

During his visit, he led inspections of project sites in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, focusing on quality standards, public amenities, and challenges in geologically fragile and water-prone zones.

Yadav, accompanied by technical experts including representatives from concessionaire companies, the independent engineer, Thiruvananthapuram Project Director, and the NHAI Regional Officer (Kerala), visited crucial stretches such as Inchakkal, Kazhakoottam, Chembakamangalam, Kottiyam, and Mevaram. The inspections targeted areas with high vertical structures and those requiring urgent water flow management and structural stability assessments.

A high-level review meeting has also been scheduled to assess all National Highway projects underway in the state. The session will bring together project directors, contractors, consultants, and concessionaires to discuss ways to accelerate timelines, enhance construction quality, strengthen monitoring mechanisms, and minimise public inconvenience.

Yadav is also expected to meet with the Kerala Chief Secretary to resolve issues affecting the execution of highway projects. The meeting will focus on addressing systemic hurdles, improving inter-agency coordination, and planning strategic interventions to ensure the smooth implementation of both ongoing and upcoming infrastructure works.

The NHAI reiterated its commitment to building a world-class highway network and assured that all efforts are being made to provide a seamless and safe travel experience for road users in Kerala.