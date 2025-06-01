Police arrested a man accused in the Walayar rape case for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 60-year-old woman who was living alone. The accused, Arun Prasad (24), a native of Kallankad, reportedly broke into the woman’s house and tried to assault her.

Arun Prasad is the fifth accused in the Walayar case, in which two sisters were found dead after allegedly being sexually assaulted. He is currently out on bail and facing trial before a juvenile court, as he was a minor at the time of the original incident.

Police registered a case against him under charges of attempted rape, outraging the modesty of a woman, and criminal trespass. The accused was later produced before the court and remanded.

Arun Prasad was the last to be arrested by the Crime Branch during its initial probe into the Walayar case. Although the second investigation team from the CBI filed a chargesheet in the case, the Kerala High Court has stayed further proceedings.