Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday slammed former Nilambur MLA P V Anvar, stating that the byelection was necessitated by Anvar’s betrayal. “The Left was deceived, and the bypoll is the result of that betrayal,” he said.

Inaugurating the LDF convention in Nilambur, Vijayan said that M Swaraj has a strong public support in the constituency and has a clean image, allowing him to seek votes with confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asserted that the LDF government would continue its governance with a victory in Nilambur. “The LDF has never encouraged a culture of corruption. All constituent parties are capable of functioning in alignment with LDF policies,” he added, while questioning whether the UDF could make a similar claim.