Malappuram: Trinamool Congress state convenor P V Anvar will contest the Nilambur by-election, ending days of speculation and controversy over his candidature.

According to reports, Anvar is expected to file his nomination tomorrow, and the Trinamool Congress national leadership has allotted him the party symbol. The party is likely to officially announce his candidature soon.

The move comes after Anvar, the former Nilambur MLA, said on Saturday that he would not contest the election and ruled out any political affiliation with the United Democratic Front (UDF). He stated that contesting elections requires crores of rupees, and that he doesn’t have that kind of money.

However, later in the day, Anvar hinted at the possibility of his candidature, saying, “What can I do if so many common workers come to visit me with amounts of ₹500 and ₹1,000, asking me to contest."

Meanwhile, Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkoottathil visited Anvar at his residence in Malappuram on Saturday night. Though the details of the meeting remain unclear, it is notable that reports confirming Anvar's candidature emerged just hours after their interaction.

Earlier, Anvar had held discussions with the UDF regarding the inclusion of the TMC in the alliance. Although Congress leaders offered associate membership to his party, he opposed the proposal and demanded full membership.