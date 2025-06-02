Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday disposed of a writ petition filed by an interfaith couple from Jharkhand seeking police protection from threats by their families. Justice N Nagaresh noted that there was no present threat from the couple’s relatives and granted them the liberty to approach the Kayamkulam Station House Officer (SHO) if any future threats arise. The SHO has been directed to provide protection if necessary.

The couple, Asha Verma and Mohammad Ghalib, hailing from Ramgarh, Jharkhand, have been in a relationship for a decade and moved to Kerala on February 9, 2025, due to familial threats. They married under Islamic rites in Kayamkulam on February 11.

The petitioners claimed they were being threatened even now and that police officials from Jharkhand had come in search of them. However, the government pleader clarified that the Jharkhand police returned owing to the pending writ and that the local District Superintendent of Police had recorded the couple’s voluntary statement affirming their marriage was consensual.

Noting that the families are located in Jharkhand, the court concluded, "If the petitioners face any further physical threats from their relatives or anyone claiming under them, they may approach the SHO, who shall provide protection as necessary.”

The couple had previously received interim police protection by court order, which was later extended. They argued for their constitutional right to reside and marry freely across India.