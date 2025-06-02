The Kerala High Court has stayed the arrest of the Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kochi, until June 11. Justice P G Ajithkumar issued an interim order on Monday. The court will hear the ED official’s anticipatory bail petition on the same day.

The HC issued the order after the Public Prosecutor requested time and assured the court that no arrest would be made before the hearing.

Earlier in May, a businessman, Aneesh Babu, alleged that the ED official demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore to settle a case filed against him by the agency. Aneesh lodged the complaint with the Ernakulam Vigilance Station. According to the officer, the complaint was filed with the intention of derailing the investigation and evading legal consequences.

(With Live Law Inputs)