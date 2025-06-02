Thiruvananthapuram; The state government has initiated steps to include an additional 50,000 families in the priority list of pink ration cards. Families currently holding blue and white ration cards (non-priority categories) can apply for conversion to pink ration cards between June 1 and June 15. Applications can be submitted either through Akshaya centres or via the Citizen Login portal at ecitizen.civilsupplieskerala.gov.in.

If there are any discrepancies or changes in the existing ration card details, applicants are required to submit corrected information while applying. Those with pink (priority) ration cards are eligible for additional ration quotas. The card can also be used to avail of medical treatment benefits.

Currently, the state has approximately 42.22 lakh priority ration card holders. New applicants will be accommodated in existing vacancies, as well as in slots expected to open up after the completion of the ongoing mustering process by June 30. So far, 96.13% of existing priority card holders have completed mustering.

Special certificates for those unable to muster

The Civil Supplies Department plans to issue special certificates for eligible individuals who are unable to complete the mustering process using e-PoS machines, iris scanners or face recognition apps. This includes bedridden patients, the elderly, infants, and others with mobility limitations. As part of this initiative, rationing inspectors have begun door-to-door visits, Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil told Manorama.

Eligibility for inclusion in priority list

Families belonging to the following categories are eligible to apply for inclusion in the priority list:

• Traditional or unorganised sector workers

• Families listed as Below Poverty Line (BPL) by Local Self Government bodies

• Beneficiaries under the ASHRAYA scheme

• Members of Scheduled Castes or Tribes not employed in government, quasi-government or cooperative sectors

• Families with members who are HIV positive, cancer or autism patients, individuals with severe physical or mental disabilities, endosulfan victims, organ transplant recipients (heart/kidney), dialysis patients or those bedridden due to stroke or other serious illnesses

• Destitute women without dependents, widows aged 21 or above with no male family members and families headed by unmarried mothers or abandoned women