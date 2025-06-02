Thiruvananthapuram: After a two-month-long break and a week shadowed by heavy rains, the skies have cleared, and it's that time of year when students across Kerala return to their world of learning. As schools reopen today, classrooms will once again teem with the unending chatter and whispers of children.

More than 36 lakh students are set to return to their classrooms across the state, as educational institutions in the government, aided, and unaided sectors resume classes. Students from classes 1 to 10 will begin their new academic year in 12,948 schools, marking the official start of the 2025–26 academic session.

Also, around 3 lakh students will step into Class 1, beginning their long years of learning.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level Praveshanolsavam (school reopening celebrations) at the Kalavoor Government Higher Secondary School at 9:30 am on Monday. Minister V Sivankutty will welcome the class one students.

The ceremony will be live-streamed in all schools across the state, with ministers and district collectors inaugurating the Praveshanolsavam at the district level.

In Kottayam, Minister V N Vasavan will inaugurate the district-level Praveshanolsavam at the SKV government higher secondary school at 9 am. However, a holiday has been declared for schools functioning as relief camps in the district. The Praveshanolsavam in these schools will be held on the next working day after the relief camps are closed.

In Alappuzha, the district collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk, including professional colleges, as well as for all institutions in Purakkad panchayat of Ambalappuzha taluk.